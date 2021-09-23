on the air

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

Ryder Cup, Day 1 5 a.m. Golf

Ryder Cup, Day 1 11:30 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

Laver Cup, Day 1 10 a.m. Tennis

Laver Cup, Day 1 4 p.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Metz; Nur-Sultan; Ostrava, semifinals 1 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Metz; Nur-Sultan; Ostrava, semifinals 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

College, Middle Tennessee St. at Charlotte 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Wake Forest at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Brown at Harvard 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, UNLV at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

CFL, Saskatchewan at BC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Midwest Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Playoff Race at Las Vegas 6 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix qualyfing 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

SOCCER

Women’s college, Oregon St. at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Utah at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

GOLF

Ryder Cup, Day 2 5 a.m. Golf

Ryder Cup, Day 2, Foursomes 6 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 10 a.m. Golf

Ryder Cup, Day 2, Four-Ball Matches 11 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship 1 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Burnley 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brentford vs. Liverpool 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Texas Tech at Texas 9 a.m. ABC

College, Boise St. at Utah St. 9 a.m. CBS

College, Notre Dame at Wisconsin 9 a.m. FOX

College, Villanova at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Miami (Ohio) at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, LSU at Mississippi St. 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Missouri at Boston College 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Bowling Green at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Georgia at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

College, SMU at TCU 9 a.m. FS1

College, Washington St. at Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

College, Rutgers at Michigan 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Texas A&M at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Iowa St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Illinois at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Wyoming at Connecticut 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Clemson at NC State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Louisville at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Texas-San Antonio at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Colorado St. at Iowa 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia St. at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

College, UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

College, Tennessee at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kentucky at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Navy at Houston 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Nebraska at Michigan St. 4 p.m. FS1

College, West Virginia at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Akron at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Southern Mississippi at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Indiana at Western Kentucky 5 p.m. CBSSN

College, Florida Atlantic at Air Force 5 p.m. FS2

College, California at Washington 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, South Florida at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arizona at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Colorado at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon St. at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session 10 a.m. Tennis

Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session 4 p.m. Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying noon NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Long Beach 2 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Las Vegas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. Root

TRACK AND FIELD

Berlin Marathon midnight NBCSN

