SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Super League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Georgia vs. Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

GOLF

The Masters 7 a.m. CBS

FOOTBALL

College, California at UCLA 9 a.m. FS1

NFL, Tampa Bay at Carolina 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Buffalo at Arizona 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Baltimore at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

College, Arizona State at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten

MONDAY

SOCCER

International Friendly, United States vs Panama 11:30 a.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, Minnesota at Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, Teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

GOLF

Ladies Euro Tour, The Saudi Ladies Team International 4 a.m. (Tue) Golf

