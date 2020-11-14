SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Super League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC
UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Georgia vs. Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
GOLF
The Masters 7 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
College, California at UCLA 9 a.m. FS1
NFL, Tampa Bay at Carolina 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Buffalo at Arizona 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Baltimore at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
College, Arizona State at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten
MONDAY
SOCCER
International Friendly, United States vs Panama 11:30 a.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, Minnesota at Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, Teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
GOLF
Ladies Euro Tour, The Saudi Ladies Team International 4 a.m. (Tue) Golf
