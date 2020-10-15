on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB playoffs, ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 3 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. FS1

Korea, KIA Tigers at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, SMU at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN

High school, Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas) 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, BYU at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN

AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final 2, Brisbane vs. Geelong 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

GOLF

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Scottish Championship 5 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

British Champions Day, Ascot 5:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC

NWSL, North Carolina at Orlando 1 p.m. CBS

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Puebla 3 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Clemson at Georgia Tech 9 a.m. ABC

College, Kansas at West Virginia 9 a.m. Fox

College, Auburn at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Navy at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Texas St. at South Alabama 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Liberty at Syracuse 9 a.m. Root

College, Kentucky at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

College, Army at Texas-San Antonio 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, Louisville at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, UCF at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Duke at NC State 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Ole Miss at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Massachusetts at Georgia Southern 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Marshall at Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, North Carolina at Florida St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Georgia at Alabama 5 p.m. CBS

College, Florida International at Charlotte 5 p.m. ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Clean Harbors 200 1 p.m. Fox

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 4 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

WATER SPORTS

International Swimming League 11 a.m. CBS

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 1:30 p.m. FS1

MLB playoffs. ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 5:30 p.m. TBS

BOXING

Lomachenko vs. Lopez, undercards 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Lomachenko vs. Lopez 7 p.m. ESPN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Cooper Tires Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN

