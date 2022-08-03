Sports on television
THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour, Cazoo Open: Round 1 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship: Round 1 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship: Round 1 3 p.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, Round 2 3 a.m. (Fri) USA
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Tampa Bay at Detroit 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Phoenix at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas 5 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Collingwood 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
FRIDAY
GOLF
DP World Tour, Cazoo Open: Round 2 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship: Round 2 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship: Round 2 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Cazoo Open: Round 3 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal noon USA
NWSL, North Carolina at Portland 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman 6 p.m. ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card) 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Los Angeles at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Washington at Chicago 5 p.m. NBATV
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Redwoods 6 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney vs. Essendon 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs. St. Kilda 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
