on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV

Men’s hockey, bronze medal: Sweden vs. Slovakia 5 a.m. CNBC

Bobsled; Figure skating 5 p.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing 5 p.m. USA

Women’s curling, gold medal: Japan vs. Great Britain 5 p.m. CNBC

Speedskating 6:30 p.m. USA

Men’s hockey, gold medal: Finland vs. ROC 8:10 p.m. USA

Cross-country skiing 10:30 p.m. USA

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC

La Liga, Real Madrid vs. Alavés 11:30 a.m. ABC

Scottish Premier League, Dundee Utd. vs. Rangers 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

SOFTBALL

College, UCLA vs. Auburn 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, Notre Dame vs. LSU 7:30 a.m. SEC

College, Texas vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 7:30 a.m. FS2

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 8 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1

ARCA, Daytona 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Xavier at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Baylor 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 9:30 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Alabama at Kentucky 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Boston University at Colgate 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Morgan St. at Howard 11 a.m. ESPN2, TNT

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 11:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Saint Louis at Davidson 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, LSU at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Tennessee at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, North Carolina at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Air Force at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root/Root+

Men’s college, Georgetown at Villanova 2 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Drake at Loyola-Chicago 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Utah St. at Boise St. 3 p.m. CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited, Team Cloud vs. Team Sims 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, All-Star Skills Challenge/ 3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Kansas at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, DePaul at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Colorado St. at UNLV 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root+

Athletes Unlimited, Team Hawkins vs. Team Harrison 6:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, BYU at Saint Mary’s (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

HORSE RACING

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

WRESTLING

College, Purdue at Northwestern 10:30 a.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

College, HBCU Legacy Bowl 1 p.m. NFL

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

NHL, Seattle at Calgary 7 p.m. Root

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley 6 p.m. Sho

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.