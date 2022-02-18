SATURDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV
Men’s hockey, bronze medal: Sweden vs. Slovakia 5 a.m. CNBC
Bobsled; Figure skating 5 p.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing 5 p.m. USA
Women’s curling, gold medal: Japan vs. Great Britain 5 p.m. CNBC
Speedskating 6:30 p.m. USA
Men’s hockey, gold medal: Finland vs. ROC 8:10 p.m. USA
Cross-country skiing 10:30 p.m. USA
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC
La Liga, Real Madrid vs. Alavés 11:30 a.m. ABC
Scottish Premier League, Dundee Utd. vs. Rangers 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, UCLA vs. Auburn 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, Notre Dame vs. LSU 7:30 a.m. SEC
College, Texas vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 7:30 a.m. FS2
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 8 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1
ARCA, Daytona 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Xavier at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, TCU at Baylor 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 9:30 a.m. ABC
Men’s college, Alabama at Kentucky 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Boston University at Colgate 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Morgan St. at Howard 11 a.m. ESPN2, TNT
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Saint Louis at Davidson 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, LSU at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Tennessee at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, North Carolina at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Air Force at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root/Root+
Men’s college, Georgetown at Villanova 2 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Drake at Loyola-Chicago 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Utah St. at Boise St. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Cloud vs. Team Sims 4 p.m. FS2
NBA, All-Star Skills Challenge/ 3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Kansas at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, DePaul at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado St. at UNLV 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root+
Athletes Unlimited, Team Hawkins vs. Team Harrison 6:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, BYU at Saint Mary’s (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
WRESTLING
College, Purdue at Northwestern 10:30 a.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, HBCU Legacy Bowl 1 p.m. NFL
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
NHL, Seattle at Calgary 7 p.m. Root
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley 6 p.m. Sho
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.