FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Charlotte (N.C.) qualifying 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte (N.C.) qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1

ARCA, Charlotte 3 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Charlotte (N.C.) 5:30 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 3 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

BASEBALL

Big Ten Tournament 7 a.m. Big Ten

Big Ten Tournament 11 a.m. Big Ten

SEC Tournament 1 p.m. SEC

Pac-12 Tournament, TBD vs. Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Big Ten Tournament 3 p.m. Big Ten

SEC Tournament 4:30 p.m. SEC

Big Ten Tournament 7 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Houston at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

Pac-12 Tournament, TBD vs. UCLA 6:45 p.m. Pac-12

SOFTBALL

NCAA Tournament, Arizona at Mississippi St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Florida at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, UCF at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Arkansas vs. Texas 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Northwestern at Arizona St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson 6 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Oregon St. at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Duke at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

GOLF

Senior PGA Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Match Play, Day 3 4 p.m. Golf

DP World Tour, Dutch Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

French Open 11:45 a.m. Tennis

French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

LACROSSE

Women’s NCAA, Northwestern vs. North Carolina noon ESPNU

Women’s NCAA, Boston College vs. Maryland 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

NWSL, Washington at Orlando 4 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Colorado at St. Louis 5 p.m. TNT

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Miami at Boston 5:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. Greater W. Sydney 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas at Chicago noon ABC

SOCCER

UEFA CL final, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid noon CBS

TRACK AND FIELD

Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 2:30 p.m. CBS

SOFTBALL

NCAA Tournament, Stanford vs. Oregon St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Carolina at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Calgary at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. ESPN

