on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship noon Golf

European Tour, Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open 2:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

SOCCER

MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Copa do Brazil, CA Paranaense vs. CR Flamengo 5:30 p.m. FS2

MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

THURSDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Cyprus Open, 2nd round 2:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, South Alabama at Georgia Southern 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Atlanta at Carolina 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL

College, Colorado St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 250, Mousasi vs. Lima 5 p.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Esporte Clube Juventude 5:30 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.