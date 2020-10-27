WEDNESDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
East Lake Cup, Match Play Championship noon Golf
European Tour, Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open 2:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf
SOCCER
MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Copa do Brazil, CA Paranaense vs. CR Flamengo 5:30 p.m. FS2
MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
THURSDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Cyprus Open, 2nd round 2:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, South Alabama at Georgia Southern 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Atlanta at Carolina 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL
College, Colorado St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 250, Mousasi vs. Lima 5 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Esporte Clube Juventude 5:30 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
