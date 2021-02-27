on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras 11 a.m. FS2

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Tijuana 3 p.m. FS2

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Juárez 5 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Villanova at Butler 9 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Wake Forest at Florida St. 9 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Georgetown at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Rutgers at Penn St. 9:30 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Memphis at Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 11 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, South Carolina at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Miami at Clemson 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Auburn at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame noon ESPN

Women’s college, Iowa at Wisconsin noon FS1

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, South Florida at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Maryland at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, California at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Missouri at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Alabama at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nevada at Utah St. 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 9 a.m. NBC

College, Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 11 a.m. CBSSN

NHL, Detroit at Chicago 4 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB spring training, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead-Miami 12:30 p.m. FOX

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS1

WRESTLING

College, Pac-12 Championships 6 p.m. Pac-12

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN BASKETBALL

NBA G League, G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Dayton at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Massachusetts at Saint Louis 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Rutgers at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Carolina at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Marquette at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Air Force at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Charlotte at Portland 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW

The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.