SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras 11 a.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Tijuana 3 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Juárez 5 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Villanova at Butler 9 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Wake Forest at Florida St. 9 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Georgetown at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Rutgers at Penn St. 9:30 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Memphis at Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 11 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, South Carolina at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Miami at Clemson 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Auburn at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame noon ESPN
Women’s college, Iowa at Wisconsin noon FS1
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, South Florida at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Maryland at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, California at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Missouri at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Alabama at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nevada at Utah St. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 9 a.m. NBC
College, Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 11 a.m. CBSSN
NHL, Detroit at Chicago 4 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB spring training, Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead-Miami 12:30 p.m. FOX
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS1
WRESTLING
College, Pac-12 Championships 6 p.m. Pac-12
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN BASKETBALL
NBA G League, G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at Arizona St. noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Dayton at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Massachusetts at Saint Louis 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Rutgers at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Marquette at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Air Force at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Charlotte at Portland 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW
