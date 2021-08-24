on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV

U.S. Open qualifying 8 a.m. ESPNEWS

BASEBALL

Little League World Series: TBD vs. Ohio 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Detroit at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB

Little League World Series: Nebraska vs. Texas noon ESPN

Minor League, Vancouver at Hillsboro 1 p.m. Root

Little League World Series: Calif. vs. S. Dakota 2 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Cycling; Goalball 5 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Cycling; Wheelchair Rugby midnight NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS All-Star Game, MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars 6:30 p.m. FS1

NWSL, NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

Curtis Cup 11:30 p.m. Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

European Tour, European Masters 8 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf

Curtis Cup 11:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open qualifying 8 a.m. ESPNEWS

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

Little League World Series: teams TBD noon ESPN

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Toronto (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB

Little League World Series: teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League 11 a.m. NBCSN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Track and Field; Wheelchair Rugby; Cycling; Goalball; Wheelchair Tennis 6 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo midnight NBCSN

SOCCER

Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12

Listings are the most accurate available.

