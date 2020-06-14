on the air

Sports on television

MoNDAY

BASEBALL Time TV/Radio Korea, Lotte Giants vs. Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN

TUESDAY

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Germany, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg 9:20 a.m. FS2

Germany, Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich 11:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins vs. Hanwha Giants 2:25 a.m. (Wed) ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.