on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

Pinstripe Bowl, Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 11:15 a.m. ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson vs. Iowa St. 2:45 p.m. ESPN

Alamo Bowl, Oregon vs. Oklahoma 6:15 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, High Point at Michigan St. noon Big Ten

Men’s college, Nicholls St. at Purdue 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, LSU at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Missouri at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Providence 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, NC State at Miami 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arkansas at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, Utah at Portland 7 p.m. Root+

Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Brentford vs. Manchester City 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, Indios de Mayagüez at Cangrejeros de Santurce 3 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Mayo Bowl, North Carolina vs. South Carolina 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Music City Bowl, Tennessee vs. Purdue noon ESPN

Peach Bowl, Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin vs. Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Maine at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Brown at Maryland 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, E. Tennessee St. at UT-Chattanooga 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, South Carolina at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Indiana at Rutgers 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Marshall at Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Calgary at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available.

