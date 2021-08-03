on the air

Wednesday TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV

Women’s Basketball, Quarterfinal 5 a.m. USA

Women’s Volleyball, Quarterfinal 5:15 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s Marathon Swimming 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s Golf, Second Round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Beach Volleyball; Track and Field 5 p.m. NBC

Skateboarding 5 p.m. CNBC

Track and Field 5 p.m. USA

Diving; Canoe 6:05 p.m. CNBC

Skateboarding 8 p.m. CNBC

Men’s Basketball, Semifinal 9:05 p.m. NBC

Men’s Field Hockey, Bronze Match 10:30 p.m. CNBC

Diving 11 p.m. USA

Beach Volleyball 12:15 a.m. USA

Track and Field 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s Soccer, Bronze Medal Match 1 a.m. USA

Women’s Water Polo, Semifinal 3:50 a.m. USA

Men’s Basketball, Semifinal 4 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL MLB, Seattle at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64 11 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL NBA Summer League, Miami vs. Golden State 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER CONCACAF League, AS Samaritaine vs. Universitario 5 p.m. FS2

USL Championship, Phoenix at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, San Jose at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root

THURSDAY

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Men’s Volleyball, Semifinal 5 a.m. USA

Track and Field 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s Golf, Third Round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Skateboarding; Diving; Track; Beach Volleyball 5 p.m. NBC

Table Tennis 5 p.m. CNBC

Canoe Sprint 5:30 p.m. USA

Beach Volleyball 6 p.m. CNBC

Rhythmic Gymnastics; Canoe Sprint 7 p.m. CNBC

Women’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs. Canada 7 p.m. USA

Women’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs. Canada (tape delay) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Women’s Volleyball, First Semifinal 9 p.m. USA

Canoe/Kayak; Women’s Basketball 9:05 p.m. NBC

Diving 11 p.m. USA

Men’s Water Polo 11:30 p.m. CNBC

Track and Field 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s Handball, First Semifinal 1:30 a.m. USA

Women’s Field Hockey, Gold Medal Match 3 a.m. USA

Men’s Soccer, Bronze Medal Match 4 a.m. NBCSN

Artistic Swimming 4:30 a.m. USA

GOLF

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Dallas at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. FOX

CFL, Hamilton at Winnipeg 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

