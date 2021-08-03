Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sports on television
Wednesday TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV
Women’s Basketball, Quarterfinal 5 a.m. USA
Women’s Volleyball, Quarterfinal 5:15 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s Marathon Swimming 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s Golf, Second Round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Beach Volleyball; Track and Field 5 p.m. NBC
Skateboarding 5 p.m. CNBC
Track and Field 5 p.m. USA
Diving; Canoe 6:05 p.m. CNBC
Skateboarding 8 p.m. CNBC
Men’s Basketball, Semifinal 9:05 p.m. NBC
Men’s Field Hockey, Bronze Match 10:30 p.m. CNBC
Diving 11 p.m. USA
Beach Volleyball 12:15 a.m. USA
Track and Field 12:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s Soccer, Bronze Medal Match 1 a.m. USA
Women’s Water Polo, Semifinal 3:50 a.m. USA
Men’s Basketball, Semifinal 4 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL MLB, Seattle at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64 11 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL NBA Summer League, Miami vs. Golden State 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER CONCACAF League, AS Samaritaine vs. Universitario 5 p.m. FS2
USL Championship, Phoenix at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, San Jose at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root
THURSDAY
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Men’s Volleyball, Semifinal 5 a.m. USA
Track and Field 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s Golf, Third Round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Skateboarding; Diving; Track; Beach Volleyball 5 p.m. NBC
Table Tennis 5 p.m. CNBC
Canoe Sprint 5:30 p.m. USA
Beach Volleyball 6 p.m. CNBC
Rhythmic Gymnastics; Canoe Sprint 7 p.m. CNBC
Women’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs. Canada 7 p.m. USA
Women’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs. Canada (tape delay) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Women’s Volleyball, First Semifinal 9 p.m. USA
Canoe/Kayak; Women’s Basketball 9:05 p.m. NBC
Men’s Water Polo 11:30 p.m. CNBC
Women’s Handball, First Semifinal 1:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Field Hockey, Gold Medal Match 3 a.m. USA
Men’s Soccer, Bronze Medal Match 4 a.m. NBCSN
Artistic Swimming 4:30 a.m. USA
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Dallas at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. FOX
CFL, Hamilton at Winnipeg 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Sign up to receive the daily Bingo numbers for your chance to win $1000
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.