MONDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Arizona at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
PLL Championship Series, Chaos vs. Redwoods 4 p.m. NBCSN
PLL Championship Series, Archers LC vs. Atlas LC 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS, Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle 8 p.m. FS1
TUESDAY
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis
SOCCER
Serie A, Parma vs. Atalanta 10:25 a.m. ESPN
MLS, Minnesota United vs. Columbus 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, Toronto at Washington 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Houston 6 p.m. FS1
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, San Diego at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB
HOCKEY
NHL preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 1 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA preseason, Oklahoma City vs. Portland 3 p.m. NBCSNW
LACROSSE
PLL Championship Series, Waterdogs vs. Archers 4 p.m. NBCSN
PLL Championship Series, Redwoods vs. Chrome 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers 2 a.m. (Wed) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.