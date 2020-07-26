on the air

Sports on television

MONDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 12:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

PLL Championship Series, Chaos vs. Redwoods 4 p.m. NBCSN

PLL Championship Series, Archers LC vs. Atlas LC 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS, Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle 8 p.m. FS1

TUESDAY

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis

SOCCER

Serie A, Parma vs. Atalanta 10:25 a.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United vs. Columbus 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, Toronto at Washington 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Houston 6 p.m. FS1

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, San Diego at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB

HOCKEY

NHL preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 1 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason, Oklahoma City vs. Portland 3 p.m. NBCSNW

LACROSSE

PLL Championship Series, Waterdogs vs. Archers 4 p.m. NBCSN

PLL Championship Series, Redwoods vs. Chrome 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers 2 a.m. (Wed) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

