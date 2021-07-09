on the air

SATURDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 14 5 a.m. NBC

Tour de France, Stage 15 3:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

TENNIS

Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship 6 a.m. ESPN

WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, Toronto at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

BIG3, Week 1 10 a.m. CBS

Nigeria vs. United States 5 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf

U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League, Monaco 10:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Collingwood 11 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula E, Round 10: New York 1 p.m. CBSSN

SRX Series, Slinger Speedway (WI) 5 p.m. CBS

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Salvador vs. Curacao 2:30 p.m. FS2

Copa America final, Argentina vs. Brazil 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago 7:30 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes 3 p.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY

TENNIS

Wimbledon, Men’s Final/Mixed Doubles Final 6 a.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas at Dallas 10 a.m. ABC

WNBA, Phoenix at Seattle 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf

U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E Racing, New York City E-Prix 10 a.m. CBS

NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Houston 11 a.m. TBS

MLB All-Star Futures Game, American vs. National noon MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Haiti 6 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, WC Eagles vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Mon) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available.

