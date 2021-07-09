SATURDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 14 5 a.m. NBC
Tour de France, Stage 15 3:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
TENNIS
Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship 6 a.m. ESPN
WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Toronto at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
BIG3, Week 1 10 a.m. CBS
Nigeria vs. United States 5 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf
U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League, Monaco 10:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Collingwood 11 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula E, Round 10: New York 1 p.m. CBSSN
SRX Series, Slinger Speedway (WI) 5 p.m. CBS
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Salvador vs. Curacao 2:30 p.m. FS2
Copa America final, Argentina vs. Brazil 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago 7:30 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes 3 p.m. NBCSN
SUNDAY
TENNIS
Wimbledon, Men’s Final/Mixed Doubles Final 6 a.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Las Vegas at Dallas 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Phoenix at Seattle 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ABC
GOLF
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf
U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E Racing, New York City E-Prix 10 a.m. CBS
NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Houston 11 a.m. TBS
MLB All-Star Futures Game, American vs. National noon MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Haiti 6 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, WC Eagles vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Mon) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
