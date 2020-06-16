on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio

Royal Ascot 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04 9:20 a.m. FS2

England, Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 11:30 a.m. FS2

Coppa Italia, Napoli vs. Juventus 11:50 a.m. ESPN

England, Manchester City vs. Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Korean Baseball, KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

BOXING

Boxing, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korean Baseball, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

