WEDNESDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio
Royal Ascot 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04 9:20 a.m. FS2
England, Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 11:30 a.m. FS2
Coppa Italia, Napoli vs. Juventus 11:50 a.m. ESPN
England, Manchester City vs. Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
Korean Baseball, KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
BOXING
Boxing, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korean Baseball, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
