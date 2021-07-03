SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America qualifying (WI) 8 a.m. CNBC
IndyCar, Mid-Ohio 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Washington 8 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7:30 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Archers 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Championships: 2021 Final Chase 10 a.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes 2 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Corona Open Mexico 6 a.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN2
WTA, Hamburg European Open 4 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Boston at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Copa America semifinal, Brazil vs. Peru 4 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 10 4:30 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.