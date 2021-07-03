on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America qualifying (WI) 8 a.m. CNBC

IndyCar, Mid-Ohio 9 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Washington 8 a.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7:30 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Archers 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Championships: 2021 Final Chase 10 a.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes 2 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Corona Open Mexico 6 a.m. FS2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN2

WTA, Hamburg European Open 4 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Boston at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Copa America semifinal, Brazil vs. Peru 4 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 10 4:30 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

