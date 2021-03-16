on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB preseason, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

MLB preseason, San Diego at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

NIT, Toledo vs. Richmond 4 p.m. ESPN2

NIT , Western Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Dallas 6:35 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, North Dakota at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Edmonton at Calgary 7 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Copa do Brazil, Salgueiro AC vs. SC Corinthians 5:20 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Carlton 12:30 a.m. (Thu) FS2

GOLF

European Tour, Kenya Open 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

WRESTLING

College, NCAA Division I Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA Division I Championships 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA Division I Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Division I Championship 6 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Washington at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland 1 p.m. MLB

College, Texas A&M at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Honda Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Kenya Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

SOCCER

Women’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. Big Ten

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 2:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship, Mexico vs. Dominican Republic 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, USC at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NCAA First Four, Drake vs. Wichita St. 3:25 p.m. TBS

NIT, NC State vs. Davidson 4 p.m. ESPN

NIT, SMU vs. Boise St. 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA First Four, UCLA vs. Michigan St. 6:50 p.m. TBS

NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

Women’s college, NCAA semifinal, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPNU

NHL, Pittsburgh at New Jersey 4 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN

SAILING

America’s Cup 8 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Fri) FS2

