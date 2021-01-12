on the air

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Northwestern at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Duquesne at Dayton 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Auburn at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Brooklyn at N.Y. Knicks 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, DePaul at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Boise St. at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Sacramento 7 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 2:15 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Chicago at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, St. Louis at Colorado 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, California at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Stanford at Utah 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 2 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Georgia at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Gardner-Webb at Radford 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Purdue at Indiana 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Miami at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Kentucky at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Utah St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Pepperdine at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, SMU at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Morehead St. at Eastern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington at USC 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Indiana at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Golden State at Denver 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 8 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships, Pairs Short Program 3 p.m. NBCSN

U.S. Championships, Ladies Short Program 7 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf

