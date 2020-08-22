SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
Women’s British Open, final round 5 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, final round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 11:30 a.m. CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open noon ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa 8:45 a.m. FS2
Canadian Premier League, HFX Wanderers at Cavalry 11:45 a.m. FS2
UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich noon CBSSN
MLS, Seattle Sounders at Portland 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. ABC
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA, Toronto vs. Brooklyn 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. Utah 6 p.m. TNT
BASEBALL
MLB, Houston at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBC
NHL, Vancouver vs. Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 1 p.m. TNT
NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW, TNT
GOLF
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Detroit 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado 6:45 p.m. NBCSN
