on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

Women’s British Open, final round 5 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, final round 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 11:30 a.m. CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open noon ESPN2

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa 8:45 a.m. FS2

Canadian Premier League, HFX Wanderers at Cavalry 11:45 a.m. FS2

UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich noon CBSSN

MLS, Seattle Sounders at Portland 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. ABC

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA, Toronto vs. Brooklyn 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Denver vs. Utah 6 p.m. TNT

BASEBALL

MLB, Houston at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBC

NHL, Vancouver vs. Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 1 p.m. TNT

NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW, TNT

GOLF

Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Detroit 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

