Sports on television

Wednesday

BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio Men’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Alabama at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Connecticut at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, George Mason at VCU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boston College at Miami 4 p.m. Root

NBA, Milwaukee at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Memphis 5 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Marquette at Villanova 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Michigan at Northwester. 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Houston at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Root

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Denver 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Montreal at Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Calgary at L.A. Kings 7 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg, Hua-Hin midnight Tennis

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf

SOFTBALL

College, South Carolina vs. Texas Tech 9:30 a.m. SEC

College, Kansas vs. Missouri 10 a.m. ESPNU

College, Washington vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 1 p.m. FS2

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 2:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 1 At Daytona 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 2 At Daytona 5:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Iowa at Maryland 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Memphis at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wichita St. at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Auburn at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Iowa at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Boston 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Washington at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Murray St. at Austin Peay St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, San Francisco at Santa Clara 6 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona at California 7:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, BYU at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Diego at Pepperdine 8 p.m. Root

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at Florida 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg, Hua-Hin 11 p.m. Tennis

FOOTBALL

Australian women, Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons 12:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

