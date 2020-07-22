THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Chicago Fire 6 a.m. ESPN
Serie A, Lazio vs. Cagliari 12:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy 5 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour, British Masters 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 7 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, Orange County at Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA preseason, Portland vs. Indiana 12:30 p.m. NBCSNW
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Washington Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN
Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root
MLB, San Francisco Giants at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, British Masters 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
Eastern European Championship 7 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, Washington at Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Detroit at Cincinnati 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Houston 6 p.m. MLB, Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN
Korea, Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4 p.m. FS1
ARCA, Kansas 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.