on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Chicago Fire 6 a.m. ESPN

Serie A, Lazio vs. Cagliari 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy 5 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, British Masters 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open 7 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, Orange County at Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason, Portland vs. Indiana 12:30 p.m. NBCSNW

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Washington Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN

Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root

MLB, San Francisco Giants at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, British Masters 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

Eastern European Championship 7 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, Washington at Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Detroit at Cincinnati 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Houston 6 p.m. MLB, Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN

Korea, Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4 p.m. FS1

ARCA, Kansas 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.