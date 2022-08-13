Sports on television
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Motocross, MX2 Finland: Race 1 6 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Finland: Race 1 7 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA, Menards Nationals 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) noon USA
SOCCER
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20 Women’s World Cup, U.S. vs. Netherlands 3:50 p.m. FS1
NWSL, Chicago at Angel City FC 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLS, Minnesota United at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Canada 6:50 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Perfect Game Youth Baseball 9 a.m. CBSSN
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Kay-RodCast: N.Y. Yankees at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s exhibition, Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
WNBA, Minnesota at Connecticut 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Seattle at Las Vegas noon ABC
BIG3 playoffs, Tampa (FL) 1 p.m. CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 4 p.m. Golf
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: singles & doubles finals 10:30 a.m. Tennis
Billie Jean King National Championship, Girls U-18 singles final 3 p.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Summer Championships: women’s and men’s singles/mixed doubles noon CBSSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Saratoga Live 2 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Minnesota at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. NFL
MONDAY
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis
European Tour 11 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, Detroit at Cleveland noon MLB
American Legion World Series semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series semifinal 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Houston at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace noon USA
Little League World Series consolation game 1 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series championship 4 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
