SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 5 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX
Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 6 4:30 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 6 a.m. ESPNU
College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC
College, LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12
College, Auburn at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
College, Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root
MLB, Washington at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. FS1
College, Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
MLB, Texas at Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FS1
College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Maryland at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Penn St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN
Italian Serie A, Benevento Calcio vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Toronto at New York 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan St. Green-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Arizona Spring Game noon Pac-12
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado at St. Louis noon NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
Drake Relays noon NBCSN
Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCSN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, U.S. Open Championships, Pro Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN
SUNDAY Highlights
GOLF
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS
PGA Professional Championship noon Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar Racing, Streets of St. Petersburg 9:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. FOX
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland Indians 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root
College, Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
College, Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Washington St. at California noon Pac-12
College, Northwestern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
College, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Charlotte 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Phoenix at Brooklyn 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Memphis at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh noon NBC
NHL, Columbus at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.