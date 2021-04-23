on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 5 5:30 a.m. CBSSN

ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX

Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 6 4:30 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

SOFTBALL

College, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 6 a.m. ESPNU

College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC

College, LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12

College, Auburn at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

BASEBALL

College, Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root

MLB, Washington at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

MLB, Texas at Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FS1

College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Maryland at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Penn St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN

Italian Serie A, Benevento Calcio vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Toronto at New York 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan St. Green-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Arizona Spring Game noon Pac-12

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado at St. Louis noon NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

Drake Relays noon NBCSN

Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCSN

ACTION SPORTS

Pickleball, U.S. Open Championships, Pro Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN

SUNDAY Highlights

GOLF

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS

PGA Professional Championship noon Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar Racing, Streets of St. Petersburg 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. FOX

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland Indians 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root

College, Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

College, Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Washington St. at California noon Pac-12

College, Northwestern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

College, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston at Charlotte 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Phoenix at Brooklyn 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Memphis at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh noon NBC

NHL, Columbus at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

