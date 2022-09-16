SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 6 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. Bournemouth 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Atlas 5 p.m. FS2
Premier League, Brentford vs. Arsenal 4 a.m. (Sun) USA
Scottish Premier League, FC St. Mirren vs. Celtic 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College, Connecticut at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC
College, Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. FOX
College, Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Youngstown St. at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
College, Texas St. at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1
College, South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Morehouse vs. Howard noon CNBC
College, BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Penn St. at Auburn 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, New Mexico St. at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
College, Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, UT-Martin at Boise St. 1 p.m. FS1
College, Colorado St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL
College, Mississippi St. at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN
College, Toledo at Ohio St. 4 p.m. FOX
College, Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Michigan St. at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Montana St. vs. Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
College, Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
College, San Diego St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2
College, Fresno St. at USC 7:30 p.m. FOX
College, Eastern Michigan at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
College, North Dakota St. at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. Root/Root+
RODEO
PBR, Freedom Fest 10 a.m. CBS
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Italian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Atlanta: doubles semifinals 1 p.m. Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) Night Race 4:30 p.m. USA
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 6:15 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Atalanta 9 a.m. CBSSN
MLS, Portland at Columbus 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, LSU at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pennsylvania at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
USL Championship, Orange Cty. at Sacramento 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCLA at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
Canadian Premier League, Forge at Pacific 5 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, New England at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Cincinnati at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:15 p.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, San Diego at Arizona 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
LACROSSE
PLL Championship, Chaos vs. Waterdogs noon ABC
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Freedom Fest noon CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut 1 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
