on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Italian Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Arkansas St. at Appalachian St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL

SOCCER

CONCACAF League, Club Deportivo Municipal Limeno vs. Forge FC 5 p.m. FS2

MLS, Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF League, CD Motagua vs. CS y D Comunicaciones 7:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf

BOXING

Beterbiev vs. Deines noon ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Tulsa at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Illinois at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Louisiana at Alabama-Birmingham 5 p.m. CBSSN

AFL Premiership, Grand Final, Richmond Tigers vs. Geelong Cats 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox

Korea, LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix Skate America 5 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

