FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Nebraska at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root

College, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Texas at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Boys high school, Brunswick (CT) vs. Haverford (PA) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Lawrenceville (NJ) vs. Malvern Prep (PA) 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, Northwestern at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Auburn at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Denver at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2

RODEO

PBR, Nampa Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle 7 p.m. CBSSN

SATURDAY Highlights

GOLF

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 5 5:30 a.m. CBSSN

ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX

SOFTBALL

College, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 6 a.m. ESPNU

College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC

College, LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12

College, Auburn at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

BASEBALL

College, Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root

MLB, Washington at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

MLB, Texas at Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FS1

College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Toronto at New York 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC

FOOTBALL

College, Arizona Spring Game noon Pac-12

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado at St. Louis noon NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCSN

