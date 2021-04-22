FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
College, Nebraska at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root
College, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Texas at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Boys high school, Brunswick (CT) vs. Haverford (PA) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Lawrenceville (NJ) vs. Malvern Prep (PA) 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Auburn at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Denver at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2
RODEO
PBR, Nampa Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle 7 p.m. CBSSN
SATURDAY Highlights
GOLF
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E, Valencia E-Prix, Round 5 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX
SOFTBALL
College, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 6 a.m. ESPNU
College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC
College, LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12
College, Auburn at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at UCLA (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
College, Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root
MLB, Washington at N.Y. Mets 1 p.m. FS1
College, Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
MLB, Texas at Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FS1
College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Toronto at New York 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
College, Arizona Spring Game noon Pac-12
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado at St. Louis noon NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.