on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Everton vs. Watford 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Illinois at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. FOX

College, Wake Forest at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Cincinnati at Navy 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC

College, Kansas St. at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

College, Wisconsin at Purdue noon Big Ten

College, Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, LSU at Ole Miss 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Clemson at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Maryland at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Colorado at California 12:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, BYU at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, East Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

College, San Diego St. at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Nevada at Fresno St. 4 p.m. FS2

College, Ohio St. at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC

College, NC State at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, West Virginia at TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Utah at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, South Carolina at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, United States Grand Prix practice 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas noon NBC

Formula 1, United States Grand Prix qualifying 1:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

GOLF

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship 8:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Mallorca Golf Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson noon Sho

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 2 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, Boston at Houston (if nec.) 5 p.m. FOX, FS1

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: Skate America 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

ISU Grand Prix: Skate America 7 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson 7:30 p.m. ESPN

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Napoli 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Juventus 11:45 a.m. CBSSN

MLS, Houston at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, New England at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCLA at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, Kansas City at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Washington at Green Bay 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Chicago at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Indianapolis at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, United States Grand Prix 10:30 a.m. ABC

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon NBCSN

GOLF

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.