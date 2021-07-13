on the air

WEDNESDAY

GOLF Time TV

LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational noon Golf

Open Championship 1 a.m. (Thu) Golf

Open Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 1 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

BASKETBALL

WNBA All-Star Game, Team USA vs. Team WNBA 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 6 p.m. ABC

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador 4:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 18 4:30 a.m. (Thu) NBCSN

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship 2 p.m. Golf

Open Championship 1 a.m. (Fri) Golf

Open Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

Minor League, Vancouver at Hillsboro 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Canada 4:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. United States 7 p.m. FS1

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

