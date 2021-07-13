WEDNESDAY
GOLF Time TV
LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational noon Golf
Open Championship 1 a.m. (Thu) Golf
Open Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 1 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
BASKETBALL
WNBA All-Star Game, Team USA vs. Team WNBA 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 6 p.m. ABC
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador 4:30 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 18 4:30 a.m. (Thu) NBCSN
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship 2 p.m. Golf
Open Championship 1 a.m. (Fri) Golf
Open Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
Minor League, Vancouver at Hillsboro 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Canada 4:30 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. United States 7 p.m. FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
