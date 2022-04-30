on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Fiorentina 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier League, Everton vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. USA

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Arsenal 8:30 a.m. USA

Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. Inter Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN

MLS, Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Miami 10:30 a.m. Root

College, Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Mississippi St. at Missouri noon SEC

College, UC Irvine at Long Beach St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Kay-Rod Cast: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Oregon St. at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, California at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

College, Tennessee at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Boston 10 a.m. ABC

NBA playoffs, Golden State at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 10 a.m. NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Monterey noon NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) noon FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Winnipeg 11 a.m. Root+

FOOTBALL

USFL, Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 11:30 a.m. USA

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, Tampa Bay at Oakland (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Miami 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Phoenix 7 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Boston at Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Toronto 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL playoffs, St. Louis at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Los Angeles at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brentford noon USA

SOFTBALL

College, Tennessee at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

