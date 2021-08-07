on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Club friendly, Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 9:30 a.m. CBS

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 3 10 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ABC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 10:30 a.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Read 11 a.m. FS2

Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 1:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon NBCSN

IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix (Nashville, Tenn.) 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. New York 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Houston vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

MONDAY

BASKETBALL NBA Summer League, New Orleans vs. Chicago noon ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee 6 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, Southeast Regional semi 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series, Southwest Regional semi 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Miami at San Diego (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

Listings are the most accurate available

