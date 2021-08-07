Sorry, an error occurred.
Sports on television
SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Club friendly, Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 9:30 a.m. CBS
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 3 10 a.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 10:30 a.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Read 11 a.m. FS2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 1:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon NBCSN
IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix (Nashville, Tenn.) 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. New York 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Houston vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
BASKETBALL NBA Summer League, New Orleans vs. Chicago noon ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee 6 p.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series, Southeast Regional semi 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Southwest Regional semi 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Miami at San Diego (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
Listings are the most accurate available
