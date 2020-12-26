SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Atlanta at Kansas City 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Tennessee at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS1
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Maryland at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL, Buffalo at New England 5:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.