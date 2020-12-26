on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Atlanta at Kansas City 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Tennessee at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS1

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Maryland at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

NFL, Buffalo at New England 5:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN

