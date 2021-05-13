on the air

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, British Masters 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 12:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, British Masters 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

SOFTBALL

College, Big 12, Texas vs. Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Big East, Butler at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS2

College, Big East semifinal, teams TBD noon FS2

College, Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, SEC semifinal, Missouri vs. Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon St. at Utah (DH) 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, SEC semifinal, teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, UCLA at Arizona (DH) 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon St. at Utah (DH) 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Arizona (DH) 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

Preakness Black-Eyed Susan 2 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, NCAA, Marshall vs. North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NCAA, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Missouri St. at Illinois St. noon ESPNU

MLB, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox noon MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout semifinals 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at Minnesota 6 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, New Orleans at Golden State 6:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Collingwood 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane 11:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. GWS Giants 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College, Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB

College, Alabama at LSU noon SEC

MLB, Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

SOFTBALL

College, Rutgers at Michigan (DH) 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, ACC final, teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Big East final, teams TBD 9 a.m. FS2

College, C-USA final, teams TBD 10 a.m. CBSSN

College, AAC final, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Oregon St. at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Rutgers at Michigan (DH) 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Big East final, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. FS2

College, Big 12 final, teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12

College, Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. Big Ten

College, SEC final, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

College, Minnesota at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. ABC

WNBA, Las Vegas at Seattle noon ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Byron Nelson noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover 10:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 11:30 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

Preakness Prep 11 a.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Boston at Washington 4:15 p.m. NBC

