FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, British Masters 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 12:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, British Masters 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SOFTBALL
College, Big 12, Texas vs. Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Big East, Butler at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS2
College, Big East semifinal, teams TBD noon FS2
College, Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, SEC semifinal, Missouri vs. Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Oregon St. at Utah (DH) 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, SEC semifinal, teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, UCLA at Arizona (DH) 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Oregon St. at Utah (DH) 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Arizona (DH) 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
Preakness Black-Eyed Susan 2 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, NCAA, Marshall vs. North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NCAA, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Missouri St. at Illinois St. noon ESPNU
MLB, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox noon MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout semifinals 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Phoenix at Minnesota 6 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, New Orleans at Golden State 6:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Collingwood 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane 11:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. GWS Giants 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College, Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB
College, Alabama at LSU noon SEC
MLB, Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
SOFTBALL
College, Rutgers at Michigan (DH) 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, ACC final, teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Big East final, teams TBD 9 a.m. FS2
College, C-USA final, teams TBD 10 a.m. CBSSN
College, AAC final, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Oregon St. at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Rutgers at Michigan (DH) 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Big East final, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. FS2
College, Big 12 final, teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12
College, Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. Big Ten
College, SEC final, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12
College, Minnesota at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Las Vegas at Seattle noon ABC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Byron Nelson noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover 10:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 11:30 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
Preakness Prep 11 a.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Boston at Washington 4:15 p.m. NBC
