on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

WATER SPORTS Time TV

World Surf League, Mexico, Day 2 5:30 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

Little League, Southeast final: Florida vs. TBD 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Toronto at L.A. Angels (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Super Cup, Chelsea vs. Villarreal noon CBSSN

Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Cavalry 6 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn 1 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Cleveland vs. Orlando 3 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. Golden State 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, New York vs. L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 64 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Cazoo Classic 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 32 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

Little League, Midwest semi: S. Dakota vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN

Little League, New England semi: Conn. vs. Mass. 10 a.m. ESPN

Little League, West semi: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii noon ESPN

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

Little League, Great Lakes semi: Illinois vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FOX

Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: N.J. vs. Penn. 4 p.m. ESPN

Little League, Northwest semi: Wash. vs. Montana 6 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte noon ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Washington at New England 4:30 p.m. NFL

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.