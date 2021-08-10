Sorry, an error occurred.
Sports on television
WEDNESDAY
WATER SPORTS Time TV
World Surf League, Mexico, Day 2 5:30 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
Little League, Southeast final: Florida vs. TBD 11 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Toronto at L.A. Angels (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Super Cup, Chelsea vs. Villarreal noon CBSSN
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Cavalry 6 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Champions League, Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn 1 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Cleveland vs. Orlando 3 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. Golden State 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, New York vs. L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 64 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Cazoo Classic 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 32 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf
Little League, Midwest semi: S. Dakota vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, New England semi: Conn. vs. Mass. 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, West semi: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii noon ESPN
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
Little League, Great Lakes semi: Illinois vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FOX
Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: N.J. vs. Penn. 4 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Northwest semi: Wash. vs. Montana 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte noon ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Washington at New England 4:30 p.m. NFL
Listings are the most accurate available.
