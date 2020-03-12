FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta practice 11:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta practice 12:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Atlanta practice 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta practice 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta practice 2:30 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix practice 7:55 p.m. ESPNN
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix qualifying 10:55 p.m. ESPN2
NHRA, Gatornationals qualifying 11 p.m. FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
