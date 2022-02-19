on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Leeds Utd. vs. Manchester Utd. 6 a.m. USA

Premier League, Wolves vs. Leicester City 8:30 a.m. USA

SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. New Zealand noon ABC

SOFTBALL

College, Texas Tech vs. LSU 6 a.m. SEC

College, Washington vs. Clemson 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, Wisconsin vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPNU

ACTION SPORTS

Pickleball, Arizona Grand Slam 7:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Massachusetts at Davidson 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Texas at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 10 a.m. ABC

Women’s college, Purdue at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Houston at Wichita St. 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Providence at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Georgetown at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Temple at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Missouri St. at Northern Iowa 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, George Mason at Fordham 11:30 a.m. USA

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan noon Big Ten

Men’s college, Memphis at SMU noon ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona at Washington St. noon Pac-12

Women’s college, California at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Marquette at Creighton noon FS1

Men’s college, New Mexico at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Florida at LSU 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Rutgers at Purdue 2:30 p.m. FS1

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Women’s college, Houston at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Alabama at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

NBA All-Star Game, Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

WRESTLING

College, Oregon St. at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Iowa at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten

WINTER OLYMPICS

Closing Ceremony 5 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Arizona at California 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Utah at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, American at Colgate 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Penn St. at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Coppin St. at Howard 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Indiana at Ohio St. 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root/Root+

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.