SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Leeds Utd. vs. Manchester Utd. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Wolves vs. Leicester City 8:30 a.m. USA
SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. New Zealand noon ABC
SOFTBALL
College, Texas Tech vs. LSU 6 a.m. SEC
College, Washington vs. Clemson 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, Wisconsin vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPNU
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Arizona Grand Slam 7:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Massachusetts at Davidson 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Texas at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 10 a.m. ABC
Women’s college, Purdue at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Houston at Wichita St. 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Providence at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Georgetown at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Temple at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Missouri St. at Northern Iowa 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, George Mason at Fordham 11:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan noon Big Ten
Men’s college, Memphis at SMU noon ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona at Washington St. noon Pac-12
Women’s college, California at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Marquette at Creighton noon FS1
Men’s college, New Mexico at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Florida at LSU 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Rutgers at Purdue 2:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Houston at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Alabama at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
NBA All-Star Game, Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 5 p.m. TBS, TNT
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
WRESTLING
College, Oregon St. at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Iowa at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
WINTER OLYMPICS
Closing Ceremony 5 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Arizona at California 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Utah at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, American at Colgate 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Penn St. at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Coppin St. at Howard 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Indiana at Ohio St. 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root/Root+
