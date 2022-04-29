on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3 p.m. Golf

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

OUTDOORS

Sport Fishing Championship 6 a.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Watford vs. Burnley 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Leeds Utd. vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs. Rangers 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10:30 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Seattle at Miami 3 p.m. Root/Root+

College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. FS1

College, Ole Miss at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

FOOTBALL

College, Maryland Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Minnesota Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Washington Spring Football 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. FOX

College, California Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Pac-12

USFL, Birmingham vs. New Orleans 5 p.m. FOX

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Kentucky noon SEC

College, Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Iverson Classic All-American Game 1 p.m. CBSSN

WATER SPORTS

International Swimming Team Trials 3 p.m. CNBC

BOXING

Top Rank Boxing: Valdez vs. Stevenson 7 p.m. ESPN

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Fiorentina 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier League, Everton vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. USA

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Arsenal 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS, Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

MLB, Seattle at Miami 10:30 a.m. Root

College, Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Mississippi St. at Missouri noon SEC

College, UC Irvine at Long Beach St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Oregon St. at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, California at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Boston 10 a.m. ABC

NBA playoffs, Minnesota at Memphis (if nec.) 12:30 p.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 10 a.m. NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Monterey noon NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) noon FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Winnipeg 11 a.m. Root+

FOOTBALL

USFL, Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 11:30 a.m. USA

Listings are the most accurate available.

