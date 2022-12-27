WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga. 2 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, UNC-Wilmington at Monmouth. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Tennessee at Ole Miss. 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Villanova at Connecticut. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Michigan at Nebraska. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Davidson at Fordham. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Florida at Auburn. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Mercer at Samford. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Miami. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Women’s College, Ohio State at Northwestern. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Colorado State at New Mexico. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Arkansas at LSU. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Houston at Tulsa. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Alabama at Mississippi State. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Xavier at St. John’s. 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Denver at Sacramento. 7 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Wyoming at Fresno State. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Air Force at San Diego State. 8 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Military Bowl: UCF vs Duke. 11 a.m. ESPN
College, Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs Arkansas. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs North Carolina. 5 p.m. FOX
College, Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss. 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at New Jersey. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL, Calgary at Seattle. 7 p.m. TNT
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Hibernian vs Celtic. noon CBSSN
Premier League, Leeds United vs Manchester City. noon USA
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Brown at Northwestern. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Alabama A&M at Ohio State. noon BIG10
Men’s College, Florida A&M at Purdue. 2 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Providence at Butler. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Iowa at Nebraska. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Hofstra at Delaware. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, LSU at Arkansas. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Texas A&M at South Carolina. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Maryland-Baltimore County at Maryland. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Boston. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Women’s College, Arizona State at Arizona. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Georgetown at DePaul. 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Bethune-Cookman at Illinois. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Purdue at Iowa. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Valparaiso at Drake. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Tulane at Cincinnati. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Utah at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Colorado at Stanford. 8 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
College, Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs Minnesota. 11 a.m. ESPN
College, Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs Florida State. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Dallas at Tennessee. 5:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO
College, Alamo Bowl: Texas vs Washington. 6 p.m. ESPN
Source: Nielsen
