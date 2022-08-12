SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 4:30 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Bournemouth 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brentford vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Serie A, AC Milan vs. Udinese 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Germany vs. N. Zealand 9:50 a.m. FS2
Spanish La Liga, Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Portland at Toronto 4:30 p.m. Root/Root+
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Spain 6:50 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, Kilmarnock vs. Celtic 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
GOLF
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon NBC
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals noon Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Kansas City at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Indianapolis at Buffalo 1 p.m. NFL
CFL, BC at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, Seattle at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Dallas at Denver 6 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Collingwood 10 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo 10 a.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series, Asia-Pacific vs. Mid-Atlantic 7 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series 1 p.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 3 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: semifinals 10 a.m. Tennis
Billie Jean King Girls U-18, singles semifinal noon CBSSN
ATP/WTA, Canada: semifinals 3 p.m. Tennis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs 11 a.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) 5 p.m. FS1
FIA Formula E, Seoul E-Prix, Race 2 11:30 p.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Skechers Summer Championships 1 p.m. CBS
Ultimate Disc, AUDL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. DC 4 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college exhibition, Carleton vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
BOXING
Top Rank, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa 7 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Motocross, MX2 Finland: Race 1 6 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Finland: Race 1 7 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA, Menards Nationals 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) noon USA
SOCCER
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Japan vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20 Women’s World Cup, U.S. vs. Netherlands 3:50 p.m. FS1
NWSL, Chicago at Angel City FC 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLS, Minnesota United at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Canada 6:50 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Perfect Game Youth Baseball 9 a.m. CBSSN
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Kay-RodCast: N.Y. Yankees at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s exhibition, Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
WNBA, Minnesota at Connecticut 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Seattle at Las Vegas noon ABC
BIG3 playoffs, Tampa (FL) 1 p.m. CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 4 p.m. Golf
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: singles & doubles finals 10:30 a.m. Tennis
Billie Jean King National Championship, Girls U-18 singles final 3 p.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Summer Championships: women’s and men’s singles/mixed doubles noon CBSSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Saratoga Live 2 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Minnesota at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. NFL
