on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, Miami vs. Atlanta 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. TBS

MLB, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. TBS

MLB, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers 6 p.m. FS1

Korea, Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

SOCCER

International friendly, Netherlands vs. Mexico 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLS, Portland at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. Root

GOLF

College, Blessings Collegiate Invitational 12:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, BMW PGA Championship 3:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup Challenge 1 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

THURSDAY

TENNIS

French Open 6 a.m. Tennis

French Open 8 a.m. NBCSN

French Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, PGA Championship 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta vs. Miami 11 a.m. FS1

MLB, Oakland vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. TBS

MLB, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. TBS

MLB, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego 6 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

UEFA Euro qualifying, Norway vs. Serbia 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Tulane at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Tampa Bay at Chicago 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL

AFL Premiership semifinal, Richmond vs. St. Kilda 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.