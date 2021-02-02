WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Burnley vs. Manchester City 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
CONCACAF League final, LD Alajuelense vs. Deportivo Saprissa 7 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Tampa Bay 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Boston at Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, South Carolina at Florida 3:30 p.m. SEC
NBA, Indiana at Milwaukee 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, LSU at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Providence 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Villanova at St. John’s 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, SMU at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Phoenix at New Orleans 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, San Diego St. at New Mexico 8 p.m. FS1
GOLF
European Tour, Saudi International midnight (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
SOCCER
FIFA Club World Cup, Tigres vs. Ulsan Hyundai 6 a.m. FS2
FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Duhail SC vs. Al-Ahly 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International midnight (Fri) Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Wisconsin at Maryland 1 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Temple 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Campbell at UNC-Asheville 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at Dallas 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBCSNW
Women’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Stanford at California 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 5 p.m. NBCSN
