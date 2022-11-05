Sports on television
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Salt Lake City at G League Ignite. 5 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at Jacksonville. 10 a.m. CBS
CFL Playoffs, Eastern Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal. 10 a.m. ESPN2
NFL, Seattle at Arizona. 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay. 1:25 p.m. CBS
CFL Playoffs, Western Semifinal: Calgary at BC. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL, Tennessee at Kansas City. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific: Final Round. 7:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship: Final Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Toronto at Carolina. 2 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix. noon NBC
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Championship. 1 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs Crystal Palace. 6 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs Lazio. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s ACC Championship. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s AAC Championship. 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
Women’s Big East Championship. 10:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s Big Ten Championship. 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s Patriot League Championship. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s Big 12 Championship. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s SEC Championship. 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s College, San Diego State at Washington. noon PAC12
USL League One Championship, S Georgia at Chattanooga. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
Men’s College, Pacific at Stanford. 11 a.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Howard at Kentucky. 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Bethune-Cookman at Iowa. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Texas State at Washington State. 4:30 p.m. PAC12
NBA, Phoenix at Philadelphia. 5 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, South Dakota at Wisconsin. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
NBA, Portland at Miami. 5:30 p.m. ROOT
Women’s College, East Tennessee State at South Carolina. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Eastern Illinois at Illinois. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, North Florida at Gonzaga. 6 p.m. ROOT+
Men’s College, Nicholls State at Arizona. 6:30 p.m. PAC12
NBA G League, G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers. 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Florida A&M at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
NBA, Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers. 7:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Sacramento State at UCLA. 8:30 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Tulsa at Oregon State. 9 p.m. PAC12OR
NFL, Baltimore at New Orleans. 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL, MNF with Peyton and Eli: Baltimore at New Orleans. 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
Source: Nielsen
