on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees 3:30 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Chelsea 10 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. Cagliari 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City noon NBCSN

NWSL Challenge Cup, OL Reign at Portland 7 p.m. CBSSN

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Chivas de Guadalajara 7 p.m. FS1

GOLF

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL, Nashville at Chicago 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, San Jose at Vegas 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOFTBALL

College, Louisville at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Clemson at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Denver at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

THURSDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root

College, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

College, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Brom noon NBCSN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 4 p.m. TNT

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT

BOXING

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.