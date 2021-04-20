WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees 3:30 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Chelsea 10 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. Cagliari 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City noon NBCSN
NWSL Challenge Cup, OL Reign at Portland 7 p.m. CBSSN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Chivas de Guadalajara 7 p.m. FS1
GOLF
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Nashville at Chicago 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, San Jose at Vegas 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOFTBALL
College, Louisville at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Clemson at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
THURSDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root
College, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
College, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Brom noon NBCSN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 4 p.m. TNT
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT
BOXING
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN
