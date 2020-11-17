WEDNESDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
European Tour, Joburg Open 11 p.m. Golf
Ladies Euro Tour, The Saudi Ladies Team International 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Poland vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Copa do Brazil, Sao Paulo FC vs. CR Flamengo 4:20 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Northern Illinois at Ball State 4 p.m. ESPNEWS
College, Toledo at Eastern Michigan 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Western Michigan at Central Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN2
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Bahrain International Trophy 4:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto finals noon ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Arizona State at Michigan State 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Penn State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, Tulane at Tulsa 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Arizona at Seattle 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
College, Utah State at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN
BOXING
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 1:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
