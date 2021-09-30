FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator MMA 267: Lima vs. Page II 1 p.m. Sho
SOCCER
Men’s college, Michigan at Indiana 2 p.m. ESPNU
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Everton 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
High school, Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio) 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Dartmouth at Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Houston at Tulsa 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa at Maryland 5 p.m. FS1
College, BYU at Utah St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
High school, St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.) 7 p.m. ESPN2
CFL, Winnipeg at BC 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
SATURDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Texas at TCU 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Fox
College, Minnesota at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Western Michigan at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Arkansas at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Duke at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Tennessee at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, USC at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Cincinnati at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Oregon at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Ole Miss at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Ohio St. at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCF at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Texas Tech at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Troy at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Nevada at Boise St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, South Florida at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington St. at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN
College, Air Force at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
College, Liberty at Alabama-Birmingham 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
College, Kansas at Iowa St. 4 p.m. FS1
College, Indiana at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Northwestern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Connecticut at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Auburn at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN
College, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
College, Montana at Eastern Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Arizona St. at UCLA 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Fresno St. at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
