on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Everton 11:40 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Rio de Janeiro 1 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Mubadala; Rio De Janeiro; Maia 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

BASEBALL

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, Santurce vs. Caguas 3 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Appalachian St. at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Dartmouth at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Bowling Green at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

NFL, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

SAILING

SailGP Australia, Day 1 9 p.m. CBSSN

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Bahamas Bowl, Middle Tennessee St. vs. Toledo 9 a.m. ESPN

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Cure Bowl, Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Division III Championship, North Central (Ill.) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 4 p.m. ESPNU

NJCAA (Junior College) Division I Championship, New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western 5 p.m. CBSSN

FCS Division I semifinal, James Madison at North Dakota St. 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, PNC Championship Pro-Am 9:30 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Furman at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Golden State at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SMU at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Villanova at Creighton 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, Charlotte at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Minnesota 7:05 p.m. ESPN

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Short Track Speed Skating 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.