THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf

LPGA & European Tour: ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Cordoba; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

BASKETBALL

High school, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) vs. Christ The King (NY) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Campbell at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, California at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, South Carolina at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, USC at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Houston at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPNU

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, San Jose at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

College, Northwestern vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12

College, Arizona vs. Kansas 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

College, Portland St. at Arizona St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

The Match In Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 11:30 a.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship semifinal, United States vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1

Mexico, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS2

England, Everton vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf

LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 6:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Niagara at Manhattan 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Toronto at Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, South Alabama at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 3 p.m. FS1

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 12:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

