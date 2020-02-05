THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
LPGA & European Tour: ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Cordoba; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
BASKETBALL
High school, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) vs. Christ The King (NY) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Campbell at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, California at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, South Carolina at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, USC at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Houston at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPNU
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, San Jose at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Kansas 11:30 a.m. Pac-12
College, Portland St. at Arizona St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
TENNIS
The Match In Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 11:30 a.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship semifinal, United States vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1
Mexico, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS2
England, Everton vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 6:30 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Niagara at Manhattan 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS2
NBA, Toronto at Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, South Alabama at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Central Michigan at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 3 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 12:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.