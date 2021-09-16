FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV
WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, quarterfinals 8 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International 6:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 8:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Dutch Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. Leeds Utd. noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
MLS, New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Premier League, Wolves vs. Brentford 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 5 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Minnesota at Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school, John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, UCF at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Man City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan St. at Miami 9 a.m. ABC
College, Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox
College, Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Connecticut at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
College, Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1
College, Hampton at Howard 9 a.m. NBCSN
College, Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12
College, Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, USC at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Kent St. at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Florida St. at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Idaho at Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Tulsa at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Mississippi St. at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado St. at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
College, Arkansas St. at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12
College, Utah at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Auburn at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Utah St. at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2
College, Tulane at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oklahoma St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
College, Arizona St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa St. at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Fresno St. at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12
College, San Jose St. at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 4 p.m. Root
MLB, Atlanta at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
