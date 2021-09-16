on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

TENNIS Time TV

WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, quarterfinals 8 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf

PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International 6:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 8:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dutch Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. Leeds Utd. noon NBCSN

Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

MLS, New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Premier League, Wolves vs. Brentford 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 5 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Minnesota at Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school, John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, UCF at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Man City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Miami 9 a.m. ABC

College, Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox

College, Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Connecticut at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

College, Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1

College, Hampton at Howard 9 a.m. NBCSN

College, Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12

College, Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, USC at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. Fox

College, Kent St. at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Florida St. at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Idaho at Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Tulsa at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Mississippi St. at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Colorado St. at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

College, Arkansas St. at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12

College, Utah at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Auburn at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Utah St. at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2

College, Tulane at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oklahoma St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

College, Arizona St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College, Iowa St. at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Fresno St. at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12

College, San Jose St. at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 4 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf

PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

