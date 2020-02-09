on the air

Sports on television

MONDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio

Women’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Connecticut at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, New York 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, NC State at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arkansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland at New Orleans 5 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Missouri at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, Boston at Houston 6:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, New Mexico at San Diego St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

