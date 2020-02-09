MONDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio
Women’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Connecticut at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, New York 4:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, NC State at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arkansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at New Orleans 5 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Missouri at LSU 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Boston at Houston 6:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, New Mexico at San Diego St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
