WEDNESDAY

CYCLING Time TV/Radio

Tour de France, Stage 5 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Milwaukee 3:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Oklahoma City vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

MLS, Inter Miami at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1

Canadian Premier League, Atletico Ottawa at Pacific 5 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, GWS Giants vs. Carlton Blues 2 a.m. (Thu) FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 6 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders TBD NBCSN

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver (if necessary) TBD NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

