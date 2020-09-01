WEDNESDAY
CYCLING Time TV/Radio
Tour de France, Stage 5 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Milwaukee 3:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Oklahoma City vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
MLS, Inter Miami at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1
Canadian Premier League, Atletico Ottawa at Pacific 5 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, GWS Giants vs. Carlton Blues 2 a.m. (Thu) FS2
BASEBALL
Korea, SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 6 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders TBD NBCSN
NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver (if necessary) TBD NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
