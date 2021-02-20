SUNDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Men’s college, Rhode Island at George Washington 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan St. 8:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, North Carolina at NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Maryland at Rutgers noon Big Ten
Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina noon ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon at USC noon Pac-12
NBA, Boston at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, UNLV at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 2 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Navy at American 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Butler at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 5 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, New Jersey at Washington 11 a.m. NBC
NHL, Philadelphia vs. Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
WRESTLING
College, Nebraska at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Iowa at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona road course noon FOX
SOCCER
Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Brazil noon FS1
Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, Argentina vs. Canada 3 p.m. FS2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
WTA, Adelaide; ATP, Singapore 4:30 p.m. Tennis
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Long Island Nets vs. G League Ignite noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 3 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Syracuse at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Wofford at Samford 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Creighton vs. Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona at Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Oregon at USC 6 p.m. FS1
WRESTLING
College, Maryland at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Indiana at Purdue 5 p.m. Big Ten
Listings are the most accurate available.
