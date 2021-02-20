on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Rhode Island at George Washington 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan St. 8:30 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, North Carolina at NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Maryland at Rutgers noon Big Ten

Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina noon ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon at USC noon Pac-12

NBA, Boston at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, UNLV at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 2 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Navy at American 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Butler at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 5 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

HOCKEY

NHL, New Jersey at Washington 11 a.m. NBC

NHL, Philadelphia vs. Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

WRESTLING

College, Nebraska at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Iowa at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona road course noon FOX

SOCCER

Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Brazil noon FS1

Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, Argentina vs. Canada 3 p.m. FS2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

WTA, Adelaide; ATP, Singapore 4:30 p.m. Tennis

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA G League, Long Island Nets vs. G League Ignite noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Syracuse at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wofford at Samford 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Creighton vs. Marquette 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona at Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Oregon at USC 6 p.m. FS1

WRESTLING

College, Maryland at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Indiana at Purdue 5 p.m. Big Ten

